Simply put, red lipstick never goes out of style. Case in point: whether it’s 2003 and Gwen Stefani is rocking a muted rosy red at movie premiere or it’s 2013 and Rihanna is wearing the brightest pop of color on her pout imaginable, there’s endless inspiration to pull from. Check out some of the 11 most stunning celebrity red lip moments and then go paint your pout yourself!