Everyone wants to have fabulous hair, but that’s no easy feat — especially if you’re short on time. Which is why we are thankful for celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton (who’s worked with celebs like Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez) this holiday season. The hair pro stopped by to teach Us Weekly’s video correspondent Christina Garibaldi how to get his signature glam ponytail and how to take the look to the next level so you can go from your cubicle to cocktails in less time than it takes to make another cup of coffee.

Hot tip: Appleton predicts that 2018 is going to be the year of the high pony, so consider yourself prepared. He even dished this crucial tidbit: if your ponytail has a good foundation, you can loosen it up and manipulate it later. According to Appleton, the easiest way to give your pony a good base is to start by putting your head upside down (this way the hair is naturally falling forward) and then roughly pull your mane into the position you want it to be in.

Step two: Take a brush and apply hairspray to it. This allows for even distribution of the product and prevents sticky spots. Use the brush to smooth your hair of any bumps and then secure the look with a bungee cord. He used: Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray. Then pull out baby hairs at the edges to keep the look soft. For a finishing touch perfect for the office, take a piece of hair from the underside of the ponytail, spray it with hairspray and wrap it around the base for a more sophisticated effect.

Now once you’ve done this, you can take your pony to a whole new level with just a few quick steps (perfect for when you need to kick things up a notch in a pinch!). Split the ponytail in two and backcomb them with a brush for added volume. Then add a texture spray for volume and hold. Spin the hair around in a clockwise direction and pin into place. For a final glam touch add a little bling with a comb or a clip. Then be on your merry way!

