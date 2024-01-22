Kim Kardashian is Balencaiga’s latest brand ambassador.

The French fashion house made the announcement on their official website and via their Instagram stories on Monday, January 22. Both Balenciaga and Kardashian, 43, revealed that the new partnership will introduce a new “chapter” for the label and is a result of the close relationship they have fostered over many years.

“For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments,” Kardashian said in a statement.

“The historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna. For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador.”

Kardashian is not the only brand ambassador for Balenciaga. She joins Nicole Kidman, Michelle Yeoh, Isabelle Huppert, and Krit Amnuaydechkorn in the role.

In addition to being photographed wearing Balenciaga on countless occasions, Kardashian has also appeared in several of the brand’s campaigns, attended several of their runway shows and even walked in their 51st couture show during Paris Fashion week in July 2022. She also memorably accompanied Demna, the brand’s creative director, to the Met Gala in 2021, where she (quite literally) dressed in head-to-toe black.

Kardashian has remained fiercely loyal to Balenciaga — even after the brand faced backlash for their November 2022 ad campaign that featured children posing with stuffed animals dressed in BDSM-like attire. The campaign also included Supreme Court documents from the 2008 United States vs. William case, which criminalized child pornography.

At the time, Kardashian took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to state her “shock” and “outrage” at the images.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” she wrote in a post dated November 27, 2022. “The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

Five months later, in April 2023, Kardashian resumed her public support of the brand when she wore their clothing during a trip to Japan.