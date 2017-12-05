Glam Masters, the new beauty reality show executive produced by Kim Kardashian and starring her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, is coming to your TV this February! The Lifetime competition series will debut on February 28 at 10 pm ET/PT. It will be hosted by Laverne Cox, with Dedivanovic, YouTube makeup expert Kandee Johnson and Zanna Roberts Rassi serving as judges.

Each episode will feature four beauty bloggers facing off in challenges to see who has what it takes. Winners will battle it out on the finale at the Tournament of Masters finale but only one person will be crowned the Glam Master.

In the artistic looking trailer that came out on Tuesday, December 5, we don’t see Kardashian or any of the judges. Instead, it features close-ups of models getting painted with bright pigments, glitter and even rhinestones. Based on this preview, it seems like there will be some special effects makeup challenges in the mix.

Dedivanovic shared his excitement for the trailer on Instagram, writing, “OMGG I’m soooo excited to finally share this new beauty competition series!!🚨🙌🏼 #GlamMasters premieres on @lifetimetv on Feb 28th! I went into this project feeling unsure, a bit scared and not knowing what to expect and the whole experience became one of the highlights of my career. So emotional, so raw and so real. I can’t wait for you all to watch this! The grand prize is literally life changing. If you like Makeup and beauty this is going to be your favorite show.”

🖤 #TheMasterClass NYC / December 9th registration is open. Exclusive VIP is sold out but VIP is still available. 😘 TheMasterClass.com. I will begin posting sponsors soon on my IG stories so stay tuned xo @themasterclass A post shared by MAKEUP BY MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Oct 6, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

Kardashian has proven herself to be a bonafide beauty maven since she founded KKW Beauty. Her KKW Contour Kits sold out just 2.5 hours after she released them, and she’s since launched a fragrance and lipgloss collection as well.

Stylish is setting our DVRs now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!