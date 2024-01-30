Kim Kardashian has given her go-to cozy aesthetic a western twist.

The 43-year-old showed off one of her outfits from a recent trip to Aspen, which included a cowgirl hat. In the snaps shared via Instagram on Tuesday, January 30, Kardashian paired the accessory with a cropped white tank top and black sweatpants. As she modeled the look, Kardashian gave the camera a kissy face while lounging in bed. In a different shot, she posed in front of a window before taking a seat in a leather chair.

Kardashian’s brunette hair cascaded to her waist and she wore it down and blown out.

“Not my first rodeo,” she captioned the post.

Related: Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution: From the Early Aughts to Today We first saw Kim Kardashian burst onto the scene in the early 00’s; since then her fashion choices have hit every note, from Juicy tracksuits to custom Balmain!

Sister Khloé Kardashian praised Kim’s look in the most sisterly way. “We get it, you’re cute 🙄,” she commented, adding, “Cute ass bitch.”

More friends and fans also complimented her ensemble as well. Skims’ Chief Marketing Officer Tracy Romulus commented, “You’re the cutest,” as Hulu’s official account dropped a “🤠” emoji.

Loungewear isn’t the only look Kim has sported during the wintry getaway. On Monday, January 29, she gave fans a look at her snow style while rocking a ski suit.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Her ensemble featured a black jacket, a dark sweater underneath and snow pants. She kept warm with thick gloves, a fuzzy black headband that covered her ears, a matching neck guard and sleek ski goggles.

Related: Celebrity Snow Bunnies! Stars Who Love a Winter Wonderland Year after year, celebrities get into the winter spirit by heading to the mountains and channeling their inner snow bunny. Whether they are getting in on the snow-filled fun alone or bringing their families, stars are all in on cold weather getaways. Ashlee Simpson and husband Evan Ross, for example, took their kids to Aspen, […]

Kim also shared a selfie of her and Khloé, 39, from the ski lift. Khloé also bundled up in a puffy black jacket. She topped off her outfit with a helmet featuring pointy cat ears and a reflective shield. Her blonde hair slightly poked out of her head gear.

Khloé shared her own snaps from the trip earlier this month, giving her take on the mob wife trend in a Gucci bikini with a fur coat.