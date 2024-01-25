Khloé Kardashian is keeping up with the trends.

Kardashian, 39, shared her take on the viral mob wife aesthetic during a snowy Aspen getaway. In snaps posted via Instagram on Wednesday, January 24, Kardashian could be seen in nothing but a tiny Gucci bikini teamed with a gray floor-length fur coat. She topped her look off with a floppy black fur hat complemented by her long, bouncy blonde locks.

The reality star delivered even more drama with her glam — done by celebrity makeup artist Ash K. Holm — that featured a ’90s-inspired lined lip, bold brows, wispy lashes, highlighter and rosy cheeks.

“It’s giving mob wife vibes … Faux mob wife of course,” Kardashian captioned the social media post.

The trend, which was birthed via TikTok earlier this month, is categorized by faux — or real — furs, animal prints, oversized sunglasses, costume jewelry, over-the-top makeup and voluminous hair. The craze is perhaps better considered a revival of Hollywood icons like Talia Shire in The Godfather, Michelle Pfeiffer in Scarface and Edie Falco in The Sopranos, all of whom rocked the look while shooting their respective film and TV roles in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has given a known style a new name.

Last year saw dozens of revamped aesthetics like quiet luxury, cottagecore, dark academia and tomato girl — the last of which Kardashian also favored.

The tomato girl wardrobe was influenced by Mediterranean and European vacations. The trend is all about wearing bold colors like red teamed with woven bags one would find in Italy. Kardashian and daughter True matched in tulip-covered dresses while in Tuscany in August 2023.

Quiet luxury refers to a timeless and muted closet that is filled with logoless designer items. Cottagecore, meanwhile, is inspired by the idyllic vibe of English cottages and scenic farmhouses, as dark academia describes school-like uniforms with gothic tones.