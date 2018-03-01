It’s not a wig, people! Tired of listening to her haters insist her new pink hair isn’t real, Kim Kardashian took to social media on Wednesday, February 28, to set the record straight. The reality star put any and all rumors to rest by posting a candid Snapchat video in which she had some choice words for the naysayers and proved once and for all that her pink locks are as real as can be.

“You guys, if I see one more person say I’m wearing a wig and think I’m lying … You’re just, like … I just don’t get it. Like, why lie about wearing a wig” the Selfish author asked. “This is my hair. There is no wig. I dyed my hair, guys.”

“It’s, like, such a crazy thought,” she concluded, before suggesting in colorful language that folks stop with that “wig s**t.”

Well, then.

If you’re wondering what all of the fuss is about, Kardashian sent social media into a tizzy on Sunday, February 25, when she shared on Instagram that she had traded in her icy blonde locks for a pastel pink ‘do. Fans initially speculated the beauty mogul was rocking a colorful wig like her sister Kylie Jenner is known to do, but the mom of three attempted to quickly put the rumors to rest by tweeting “It’s real” in relation to the bubblegum-inspired hue. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, even explained in a post on Kardashian’s app how he created the look. But that didn’t satisfy the critics.

As the 37-year-old has been traveling around Tokyo this week with her sisters, skeptics have continued to question whether the new hue was legit. And clearly the beauty mogul reached her wit’s end on Wednesday.

While only time will tell if KKW’s latest attempt to silence her haters will work, they may not have to worry about the look much longer. On her app, she shared the look will likely “only last for a week or two,” so all the angst will probably prove to be for naught.

