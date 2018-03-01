Stars Like Kourtney Kardashian Are All About Bright Day-Glo Makeup — Shop

When it comes to makeup, brighter is better these days! The Kardashian sisters are in Tokyo this week and clearly embracing the bright lights of the city. Kourtney posted a selfie on Instagram on Wednesday, February 28, with a highly-pigmented sweep of cerulean eyeshadow covering everything from her lid to her crease. But it doesn’t end there. Earlier this month, makeup artist Pati Dubroff created a “wearable white eyeliner” look for I, Tonya star Margot Robbie that instantly made her pretty blue eyes pop (and, yes, white counts as a bright when it’s that crisp). And eyes aren’t the only place to play with color. Emmy Rossum recently shared a photo of herself sporting an almost neon-red lip that stunned against her clean skin and bright blue suit. With warmer weather right around the corner, we’re looking to liven up our makeup bags. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite bright lipsticks, eyeshadows and liners.

