Kim K. Responds to Blackfishing Critics, Explains North Wants ‘Matching Hair’

Offering an explanation. Kim Kardashian has been called out for appropriating Black hairstyles over the years. Now, the 41-year-old fashion designer is setting the record straight about the claims.

“I would never do anything to appropriate any culture,” she said in a Monday, December 13, interview with i-D. “But I have in the past got blacklash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that.”

The beauty boss went on to explain that a lot of the time, she wears the hairstyle because daughter North, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, requests to have “matching hair” with her.

“I’ve had these conversation with her [North] that are like, ‘Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me.’ But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for and really wants,” Kardashian explained.

Still, she admits that she’s “learned and grown” over the years in an effort to “communicate” with her kids about their respective backgrounds.

“I’ve tried to pass that culture of learning onto my kids too, but then there’s also a history of braiding hair in Armenia and people forget that I am Armenia as well,” she added.

Kardashian has faced criticism about her braided hairstyles on multiple occasions, including the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards and a photo shoot shared via Instagram in 2020.

The soon-to-be lawyer, who just passed her first baby bar exam, also came under fire earlier this year for wearing Hindu “Om” earrings in a KKW Beauty photo shoot.

After sharing the photos to Instagram, fans and religious leaders voiced their concern. “Take those earrings off bestie my religion ain’t no aesthetic <3,” a user wrote, while another added, “You’re gonna get cancelled for this one Kim.”

The President of the Universal society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed, also issued a statement seeking “an apology” from the reality star. He stated that the jewelry was “highly inappropriate” and “not meant to be used a fashion statement or become a tool for sexy fashion.”

Us Weekly reached out to Kardashian for comment at the time and did not hear back.

In 2019 the star found herself in yet another controversy after announcing that her shapewear line, which is now known as Skims, was going to be called Kimono, a term used to describe a traditionally Japanese garment.

In response to the backlash, Kardashian issued and apology and eventually changed the name of her company.

“I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives people bring to me,” she wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “When I announced the name of my shape wear brand, I did so with the best intentions in mind. My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my solution wear brand under a new name.”