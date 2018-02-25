Out with the old and in with the new! Kim Kardashian is pretty in pink and turning heads with a brand new hairdo.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, debuted her Barbie pink locks via social media on Sunday, February 25. “Hey guys, do you like my new pink hair?” she said via her Instagram Story and on Twitter, prompting fans to inquire whether or not Kardashian was just playing dress up.

“I don’t really do wigs,” the Selfish author responded to a tweet. “It’s real.”

Kardashian flaunted her new look shortly after she revealed she was tired of being a blonde. “I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am!” the KKW Beauty founder tweeted on Saturday, February 24.

The makeup mogul has been twinning with mom Kris Jenner, who showed off a new platinum pixie cut on January 2. Kardashian first sported her blonde dye job in September 2017, explaining via Instagram that she colored her iconic brunette mane in order to please husband Kanye West.

Kardashian’s longtime makeup artist Joyce Bonelli confirmed her reasoning while speaking to Allure in October 2017. “I think for two years before Kim had her platinum coming out party in Paris, Kanye was obsessed with my color and style,” she explained. “[Kanye] said to Kim, ‘I want you to do Joyce’s hair. It would be so dope — just for the weekend.”

But one weekend turned into four months! The E! personality first rocked a lighter look for Paris Fashion Week in 2015. However, the second time around, she put more time and effort into creating the new ‘do.

“The last time I went platinum, a few years back, I dyed it in one sitting and never gave it the proper time, so this time I sat there 12 hours straight. Then, we did another 5-hour session,” she revealed. “In the end, SO worth it. I’m so happy with it and want to keep it a while.”

The social media maven is not the first member of her family to switch up her hair. Sister Kylie Jenner is known for stepping out in bright-colored wigs varying in length and style, while pregnant Khloe Kardashian has gone lighter over the years and is currently rocking curls as she can’t undergo straightening treatments while expecting.

