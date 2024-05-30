If you’ve ever wondered what’s inside Kim Kardashian’s purse, the answer is not much.

During the Thursday, May 30, episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim, 43, revealed there was absolutely nothing inside the tiny black Hermès Kelly handbag she wore for a dinner meeting with Ryan Murphy and mom Kris Jenner.

When Murphy, 58, asked what was inside, Kim simply stated “nothing.” She explained that she grabbed the purse in a rush, but usually carries a “piece of gum, a powder puff and a lipstick.”

Kim paired her accessory, which retails for around $30,000 — if not more, with a black corset and baggy blue jeans. She pulled her dark tresses up and back with the help of a claw clip.

During her time with Murphy and Kris, 68, the trio discussed Kim’s American Horror Story debut. In the latest season, titled Delicate — based on the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Rollins, Kim portrayed Siobhan Corbyn a Hollywood publicist, who is later revealed to be a she-devil and the leader of a coven of witches.

“You were really good,” Murphy said of Kim’s acting skills, adding that her performance was so moving that he wants her to star in a show of her own. Murphy explained that the new series would follow Kim as she takes on the role of the “world’s best and most expensive divorce lawyer.”

Kim joked that she has “some experience” with the topic as Murphy continued to explain the plot. Kim has been married three times. At only 19, she married producer Damon Thomas, and their marriage lasted three years until she called it quits in 2003. She also married NBA star Kris Humphries in 2011 after their romance and engagement was chronicled on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Their union only lasted 72 days after the wedding, they split and she filed for divorce in October 2011. They officially split in April 2013 after a messy court battle. She married Kanye West in 2014 and the pair filed for divorce in 2021. Kim and Kanye share daughters North, 10, Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, Psalm, 5.

While Kim was intrigued by the concept, she questioned whether she already has too much on her plate. In the season premiere, Kim joked about being workaholic, telling viewers about her struggles with balancing so many projects at once.

“I know I don’t need to add another thing to my schedule, but it’s so different from what I do, so I just want to see this out,” Kim said of acting in a confessional interview.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.