Kim Kardashian: It’s ‘Scary’ to Define My Fashion Without Kanye

Solo style! Kim Kardashian is setting out define her “next fashion era” — and this time she’s doing it without ex Kanye West by her side.

“I always think, ‘What will be next?’” the 41-year-old Skims founder said in a Wednesday, February 9, interview with Vogue. “I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me.”

Kardashian has previously credited the 44-year-rapper for “introducing” her to the couture fashion world and connecting her with designers like Riccardo Tisci and Balmain’s Olivier Routeing.

While West was largely influential in shaping the KKW Beauty founder’s fashion sense, ranging from a streak of Black Balenciaga ensembles to nude-colored Yeezy clothing, Kardashian is approaching her next chapter on her own, as the couple split in February 2021.

“There’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum explained. “Who knows? I might just be in Skims and be so comfy and casual and wear no makeup and that might be what I feel like representing to the world. Maybe it’s just not that serious.”

While the lawyer-to-be certainly has no shortage of Skims to choose from, she has proven time and again that her brand is both cozy and chic. From luxe collaborations with Fendi to a foray into swimwear, the fashion line checks all the boxes.

Kardashian’s influence in the fashion space doesn’t stop and start with her own line. She is also the new face of Balenciaga’s Spring collection. The fashion house’s creative director, Demna, tapped the business mogul to star in their latest campaign.

It was a natural choice as the KKW Beauty founder has been working extremely closely with the label in recent months. Aside from a handful of outfits she’s worn out and about, Kardashian also teamed up with Demna to design her headline-making Met Gala look. For the event, which was themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” the star wore a head-to-toe black cotton ensemble — including a baklava.

But as it turns out, there was a bit of controversy over the face covering. “I fought against it. I was like, ‘I don’t know how I could wear the mask,’” Kardashian told Vogue. “But Demna and the team were like, ‘This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There’s a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.’”

