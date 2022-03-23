Kim K. Reveals Which Fashion Choice of Hers North ‘Always Complains’ About

North West knows best! Kim Kardashian may be a fashion icon, the face of Balenciaga and run a billion dollar shapewear business, but as luck would have it her 8-year-old daughter doesn’t approve of her style.

“North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing,” the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Vogue in a Tuesday, March 22, interview. “She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black.”

Well, actually the budding fashionista isn’t a fan of black clothing, like, ever. “I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. [Of course] she opened my coat, saw the black lining and says, ‘Mom, you’re still wearing black,’” Kardashian recalled to the outlet.

While Kardashian’s affinity for monochromatic clothing has served her well (and made her the most-talked about person at the 2021 Met Gala), North clearly has a flair for fashion.

In fact, she even took it upon herself to style a photo shoot for Kardashian’s Vogue cover in February. The elementary schooler picked out her own outfit as well as the clothes for siblings Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

“Styled by North,” the reality star captioned a handful of photos of her children. The little one dressed the whole family in more causal looks, reaching for denim, cargo pants and even Yeezy shoes from dad Kanye West’s brand.

While the photo shoot was North’s most professional work to date, she’s been expressing her love for fashion since was little. And given that both her parents are forces in the industry, her knack for style shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Rewind to April 2019, when North was just 5-years-old, and she took it upon herself to dress herself in a complete ensemble from her mom’s wardrobe. She was dead set on wearing the KKW Beauty founder’s snakeskin heels out of the house.

“Soooo Miss North dressed herself and thought she was ready for the day until I explained she couldn’t wear my boots,” Kardashian captioned a tweet of her daughter’s meltdown at the time.

North isn’t the only member of the Kardashian crew with a love for all-things fashion. Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope has proved to be quite the beauty icon. In addition to dyeing her hair a vibrant red hue, she’s also become a TikTok sensation. She’ll show off her favorite bath and body products, skincare must-haves and more.

