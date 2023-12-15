Kim Kardashian’s abs are a must-see.

Kardashian, 43, flaunted her figure via Instagram on Thursday, December 14. In the snap, she posed in a black bralette and thong from her shapewear brand, Skims. The lingerie featured a plunging neckline, spaghetti straps, a high-cut waistband and a cheeky back. Kardashian stood in a dressing room while posing with one hand above her head while showing off her sculpted abs.

For glam, Kardashian rocked a full face of makeup including filled-in eyebrows, long lashes, winged eyeliner and peachy lips. Her brunette locks were parted down the middle and worn in soft waves.

On her glam table, Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of her brown Hermès Birkin bag, a Balenciaga accessory and a Dyson Airwrap.

“IDD8ME,” Kardashian captioned the post, abbreviating “I’d date me.” The TV personality’s celebrity friends were quick to praise Kardashian in the comments section.

La La Anthony wrote “Ok,” alongside multiple fire emojis, while Kardashian’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, added, “God u r hot 🔥🔥🔥.” Malika Haqq praised the reality star, “Com on Kimmie,” as others gushed that they would date her too.

This is hardly the first time Kardashian has posed in Skims wear. On Friday, December 15, she took to Instagram to announce the brand’s New Year’s Eve shop, available on Tuesday, December 19.

“For New Year’s Eve, nothing feels better than Skims,” she said while donning a yellow dress featuring a scoop neckline, cutouts on her sides and thin straps. “Styles in seductive sick and sexy lace for your most luxurious night. The Skims New Year’s Eve shop.”

Earlier this week, Kardashian modeled in a corset bodysuit from the brand’s new stretch satin fabric. She teamed the black garment with silky gloves and a thick choker finished with a gold pendant.

Her makeup featured foundation, contoured cheeks, blush, smokey eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and wispy lashes. She completed the look with a snatched nose, highlighted cheeks and a perfect pout featuring brown lip liner and a pink stain. Her tresses were parted down the middle and worn straightened.

Although Kardashian has posed in multiple Skims campaigns, she told TIME in June that her photoshoots might be coming to an end. “I understand that maybe in my 50s, I’m not going to be wanting to pose in my underwear,” she explained. Kardashian added that she’s hoping to model in fewer photoshoots each year.