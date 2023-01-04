Kim Kardashian Unveils Her Natural Shoulder-Length Hair Without Extensions

Au Naturale! Kim Kardashian gave fans a rare glimpse of what her hair looks like without a blowout and Rapunzel—like extensions.

In a TikTok video shared via her joint account with her daughter, North West, on December 24, the mother-daughter duo is seen lip-syncing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” with Kardashian, 42, showing off a shoulder-length mane. Her tresses appeared wet and colored a honey-blonde with dark roots.

The video was posted during the same weekend the reality star returned to her signature brunette crown after months of rocking platinum strands. Kardashian unveiled the hair change ahead of her famous family’s annual Christmas Eve soiree.

“We’re back,” the Selfish author said in an Instagram Story video at the time as her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, touched up her toffee curls. Just days later, however, Kardashian confessed to already missing her icy locks when Appleton posted his own video of her chocolate hair transformation.

“O.G. Kim or miss the blonde?” Appleton captioned the social media post. While his followers praised the return of Kardashian’s warm brown coiffure, the Skims founder seems to be experiencing a little regret. “I miss the blonde,” Kardashian wrote in the comments section of the beauty guru’s post.

Others disagreed. “Her dark hair makes her pretty features striking, and the blonde makers her look washed out in my opinion,” one fan wrote underneath Appleton’s slideshow. A second follower commented: “She looks gorgeous with her natural color.” A third added: “She looks beautiful in a variety of hair colors, but the OG gives CLASSIC and TIMELESS. It’s regal.”

Kardashian went blonde for the 2022 Met Gala on May 2 to channel Marilyn Monroe. The TV personality also wore the late icon’s historic Bob Mackie gown that she famously sported to serenade then-President John F. Kennedy at his 45th birthday party in 1962.

The Hulu star revealed during a November 10 episode of The Kardashians that it took nearly two days to prepare her hair for the platinum makeover. “It has to be the right color [and] my hair can’t fall out,” she said. “We have to get it right because we have one day to dye it, so we are going to be up for the next 15 hours just dyeing it.”

Before going back to dark, Kardashian donned a golden ‘do while in Miami for Art Basel in December 2022.