A force in fashion! Kim Kardashian may have been on a skintight Balenciaga bodysuit streak, but the 41-year-old Skims founder seems to have traded in her form-fitting looks in favor of much baggier attire for Milan Fashion Week.

In fact, her recent string of loose clothing is actually due to the fact that she’s been rocking the Autumn/Winter 2022 Menswear collection from Prada.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore not one, but two menswear outfits while out and about in Italy. The first came to pass on Wednesday, February 23, when she opted for a glossy orange boiler suit. Now, it’s Kardashian we’re talking about, so she still managed to make the look seem sexy. She left the buttons unsnapped and put her abs — and leather Prada bra — on full display.

One day later, The Kardashians star reached for a similar, lime-colored glossy suit from the same collection. This time, she was all buttoned up and layered a matte leather trench coat on top of her suit. A very chic look for the Prada fashion show if we do say so ourselves!

Knowing that her gender-fluid style was going to send the internet spiraling, Kardashian took to Instagram to properly identify her outfits. Not only did share snapshots of herself wearing the couture outfits alongside the male runway models, she also stopped for a snap next to the Prada sign. “Still wearing menswear,” she captioned the Instagram Stories.

Kardashian also stepped out wearing a handful of other sleek, all-black suits from Prada’s women’s collection.

Her fashion-forward parade around Milan hasn’t gone unnoticed, with many fans taking to Twitter. “Each look gets better and better,” a user captioned a grid of her outfits, while another user simply added a string of fire emojis next to her look.

Kardashian’s string of amazing Prada ensembles follows Balenciaga’s decision to make the star the face of their Spring/Summer campaign. The choice to feature the beauty boss has been beneficial for the brand, with creative director Demna confirming via Instagram that searches for the fashion house have spiked since releasing the campaign.

Kardashian revealed earlier this month that figuring out her place in the fashion world without ex Kanye West has been a bit “scary.” In an interview with Vogue, she explained: “I always had Kanye, who knew exactly what the next fashion era would be for me … There’s something scary about being out there on your own, but also something so liberating.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential