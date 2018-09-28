Carrie Bradshaw once famously said, “I like my money where I can see it: hanging in my closet,” a sage piece of investing advice that Kim Kardashian apparently took in the most literal sense. The beauty entrepreneur posted a series of snapshots to her Instagram Story on Thursday, September 27, where she was dressed in money from head-to-toe.

The outfit consisted of a dollar-print trench coat dress and matching pointed boots and a golden satchel with a money sign that she carried on her wrist. The look is a pop art moment in the vein of Andy Warhol, which should come as no surprise, because it’s vintage Jeremy Scott from 2001, and Pop Art is a huge reference for the subversive Moschino designer.

The mother of three wore this fashion statement out to dinner at Delilah in West Hollywood, adding a pair of small-frame black sunglasses (at night, no less) to seal the deal for her high-octane fashion moment. And to match the serious glamour of her ensemble, Kardashian wore her signature glossy brown hair in a snatched high ponytail and a sleek nude ‘90s supermodel face beat.

Kardashian has been experimenting with her style of late, ever the fashion chameleon, and most recently has been going through a Barbie-moment (think lots of pink neon), which also stylistically lines up with Jeremy Scott’s design aesthetic. And the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole has been into vintage of late. Not only did her youngest sister Kylie Jenner wear vintage Tom Ford for Gucci to celebrate her 21st birthday, but Kim also wore the designer’s creations in March and April of this year as well.

One thing is for certain: vintage works for this fashionable family.

