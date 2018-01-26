When it comes to celebrities and their favorite skincare products, we are used to hearing them wax poetic about pricey lotions and potions, but Kim Kardashian just let us in on the secret to her smooth complexion — and it costs less than $10. In a post on her app, the beauty mogul shared that The Ordinary’s Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion serum, which retails for just $9.80 at Sephora, is one of her go-tos to “slow down the aging process.”

Retinoids are a vitamin A derivative beloved by dermatologists for their ability to improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of fine line and wrinkles, and this version from The Ordinary has a super lightweight, silky texture that can easily be layered with other products (after all, Kardashian did list 15 products in the post!). While some people find retinoids make their skin dry and flakey, The Ordinary’s formula combines traditional retinol with a much gentler retinoid for a less irritating effect.

Because retinol degrades faster in light, the serum is best used at night. The directions recommend applying a few drops to the face after cleansing but before heavier products like oils and creams, and it is not to be used in conjunction with any other prescription or over-the-counter retinoid treatments. It is also important to note that while you should *always* apply sunscreen before going outside, it is especially important to use SPF the morning after retinol, when skin is more sensitive.

So while we may not all have access to Kardashian’s expert glam squad that makes her look #flawless on a daily basis, at least we can be on our way to her super smooth complexion for under $10 thanks to her tip about The Ordinary.

