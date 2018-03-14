Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty to Launch Concealer Kits 

For those of Us who have been suffering the consequences of daylight savings (i.e. dark circles that just won’t quit) — consider this a very lucky day. KKW Beauty, the brand that rocked our contoured-and-highlighted world, is launching concealer kits.

Concealer Kits coming 03.23. #KKWBEAUTY #ConcealBakeBrighten A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

Back in June 2017 when Kim launched her eponymous brand she hinted that it would have a major skin focus and even specified that she was working on an under eye concealer — for which we have been waiting patiently for almost a year. And now the time has come. KKW Beauty dropped three spectacular images of Kim, her mother Kris and her grandmother MJ all rocking icy white hair and modeling her latest formulation to announce the launch date March 23 with the hashtag #ConcealBakeBrighten. This tells us a lot about what to expect.

The KKW Beauty Concealer Kits will include Liquid Concealers (in 16 shades), Baking Powder (in 4 shades) and Brightening Powder (in 4 shades) for the perfect three-step process that she has perfected in her routine (and originally learned from Mario Dedivanovic) over the years. In other words, there will truly be something for everyone — even the woman who doesn’t have a world-class makeup artist at her disposal.

And the ad campaign that includes her maternal lineage? It’s brilliant — it shows how the concealer formulation will work on different skin textures related to aging thanks to her 83-year-old grandmother, 62-year old mother and of course, 37-year-old Kim.

