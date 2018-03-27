Praise be! Beauty lovers everywhere have been giddy ever since celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic posted a snapshot of pans of pigment in a magnetic palette — it was the perfect way to announce the collaboration between the Glam Guru and his most famous client: Kim Kardashian. Back when the news hit, the pic was black and white, so we couldn’t say for sure what was to come, but now we know: KKW x Mario is going to contain color cosmetics. What we also know: the inspiration behind the hues, when the collection will launch, the prices and more.

Here’s why the shade news is so exciting: Since her brand’s inception, Kardashian has released products with a neutral color range — plenty of nudes, but no red lips to be found here. And now the time has arrived: a colorful collection is coming our way. So what can we expect? The collaboration is going to include a 10 pan eyeshadow palette that contains some metallic shadows as well as some neutral shades, plus a rich blue and burgundy ($45), a Creme Lipstick in a peachy nude shade ($20) and two High Shine lip glosses ($18 each).

The makeup artist took to his Instagram Stories to talk about the inspiration for the collection (housed in packaging in his favorite color gray) saying that the beauty duo created it in part as a thank you to their fans and followers. “You guys in the makeup community have shown us so much support,” said Dedidanovic. He further explained that he came up with the colors looking at old pictures of looks he created for the beauty magnate.

In fact, the blue in the palette was the product of the variations of blue looks that Dedidanovic created for Kardashian over the years. Kim even elaborated about the meaning of their blue pigment in an Instagram post. In the caption of a photo of her wearing an intense blue smoky eye, the OG reality T.V. star explained that not only is the shade called “Libra” because she and Mario are both Libras, but that she included it because she would fight against color. She continue that one time she wasn’t paying attention and he did a blue eye without her knowing — and even though she freaked out at first. But when she looked in the mirror, she loved it. “We fight over which look we should do all the time but this blue eye reminds me to trust him,” she wrote.

And if that isn’t enough of a tearjerker, get this: the collection launches on April 5, 2018, exactly ten years to the day that Kim and Mario worked together for the first time. Set your calendar alerts, this is one collaboration you won’t want to miss.

