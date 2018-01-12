Kim Kardashian and celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic have been a beauty team for nearly a decade, but the moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here: they’re releasing a KKW Beauty collaboration together.

Here’s what we know: yesterday a black and white photo appeared on the KKW Beauty Instagram account featuring a magnetic palette with 10 eyeshadow pans in it (2 of which appear to be metallic and the rest seem to be matte). “After 10 years of working together, my collab with @MakeupByMario will be launching and we can’t wait to share it with you! #KKWxMARIO,” says the caption.

Unfortunately, the beauty icon only followed that statement with a quiet face emoji so, as of yet, there is no release date — but we have our eyes peeled. We do know that the palette is sure to be a hit. Just last year, Dedivanovic collaborated with Anastasia Beverly Hills that was so buzzy, they couldn’t keep it on the shelves.

Dedivanovic is also the mastermind behind Kim’s signature looks, so this will give Us all the opportunity to get the perfectly sculpted face courtesy of the Insta-famous makeup artist, without him actually being in our bathrooms as we get ready. Even better: there are sure to be some major tutorial videos that come out of this between the makeup duo. This isn’t the first time that the beauty team that is Mario and Kim have collaborated on a project together — she’s been a part of his masterclasses and he’s also on her upcoming Glam Masters television show.

It’s also been confirmed by Kardashian that her next product she will launch is going to be concealers, so its possible we may be looking at a double launch. Dare to dream!

