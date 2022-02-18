Clearing up confusion! Following the announcement that Kylie Jenner’s son Wolf Webster was born on February 2, 2022, fans drew a crazy conclusion that the 24-year-old beauty boss hinted at her due date with a “222” necklace she wore months prior.

Kris Jenner debunked the theory in a sneak peek of her interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining the the jewelry, which Kylie wore in her “73 Questions” Vogue video in September 2021, has been in the Kylie Skin founder’s collection for “like five years.”

“222 has always been Kylie’s angel number,” the momager told Ellen DeGeneres. “A friend of her got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth. It was so weird.”

Angel numbers reference a repetitive series of numerals. Think: 5:55, 4:44 or 11:11 on a clock.

The fact that Stormi’s little brother has a birthday that just so happens to also be an angel number wasn’t lost on fans. Prior to the Kylie Baby founder’s announcement that her and Travis Scott‘s son’s name was Wolf, many fans were under the impression that her second child’s moniker would be Angel.

“I’m calling it now, Kylie’s baby’s name is Angel. Book it,” a Twitter user wrote following the birth announcement, while another person said, “To all the people out there … Kylie’s baby’s name is Angel …. I AM F—KING 100 PERCENT sure.”

The theories were bolstered after Kim Kardashian dropped an angel emoji in the comments section of Kylie’s post. Kris also commented, “Angel Pie.”

The hypothesis was obviously proved to be wrong days later. That said, fans couldn’t more onboard with the little one’s adorable name. “I think Kylie naming her baby ‘Wolf’ is cute asf, I love that name,” a user wrote, while someone else said, “I love Kylie Jenner’s baby boy name Wolf, so different.”

Now that the baby boy has arrived, the family is thrilled. “Stormi has been helping out and is so excited about being a big sister,” an insider told Us, adding that the family has “been non-stop smiling” since Wolf arrived.

Kylie announced her pregnancy via a September 2021 Instagram video that basically broke the internet. The clip showed Stormi hugging the Kylie Cosmetic’s founder belly, footage of Kris learning that her 11th grandchild was on the way and more.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential