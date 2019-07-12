



Kristen Stewart is the queen of too-cool-for-school style — and last night was no different.

On Thursday, July 11, the 29-year-old actress attended an event for the launch of Noir et Blanc de Chanel, the design house’s new fall-winter 2019 makeup collection at the Yachts De Paris. Mixing grunge with high-fashion (per usual) the Charlie’s Angels star’s look neared perfection. So in admiration of the style star with attitude, we broke down her look to really focus in on how in the world she did it… again.

Her New Take on the Chanel Suit

The tweed Chanel suit is a classic staple for the design house, but it seems there’s always a new way to wear it. How Stewart did it: Styled by Tara Swennen, the white tweed skirt suit had an element of sex appeal courtesy of the opened jacket to reveal a black lacy bralette. This flawlessly contrasted with the A-line hem of the high-waisted miniskirt that was more business chic.

Her Heeled Saddle Shoes

These Oxford-esque kicks bring a touch of playful energy that’s a retro glam throwback we’re absolutely loving. Not to mention, the bedazzled heels compliment the chain detailing on the pockets of her jacket for a pop of bling.

Her Ultra-Smokey Cat Eye Makeup

The actress delivered a smoldering look with dark sultry cat-eyes created by Jillian Dempsey. The smoked-out black winged liner is both romantic and sexy — A.K.A. the dream.

Her Messy Cropped ‘Do

Celebrity go-to stylist Adir Abergel created the perfect care-free look, keeping her roots dark and her cropped blonde ends messy. Not quite a wet-hair look, these loose waves appear as if she showered and let her hair air dry on the way to the event.

Her Overall Fashion-tude

No one knows how to embody and embrace this attitude-filled look quite like Stewart with her stares that say she doesn’t need — or care — about anyone’s approval — including ours, but she’s still got it!

