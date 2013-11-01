It's official: Hollywood is under the influence of a serious dusting of pixie dust. Hot on the heels of Jennifer Hudson and Pamela Anderson — both of whom revealed chic pixie cuts this week — Kristin Chenoweth chopped off her formerly long blonde locks into a cropped, short 'do, a la Charlize Theron and Michelle Williams.

PHOTOS: Celebrity hair makeovers

The Glee guest star's hairstylist, Jonathan Hanousek, shared a photo of Chenoweth's pixie cut on Instagram, which the golden-voiced singer then retweeted. "Look who came to the salon today!!! @KChenoweth went short today for her new film!!" he captioned the shot. "We had sooo much fun!"

PHOTOS: The most iconic hairstyles of all time

Hanousek and Chenoweth have been working together for years, he tells Us Weekly. The haircut "was inspired by her next film with Jennifer Lopez" — The Boy Next Door — but it's been a long time coming.

PHOTOS: Best celeb haircuts

"KC and I have been talking about doing something like this for years," Hanousek tells Us of the Broadway vet, 45. "I think that having this film come up gave her the freedom to just go for it."

And stick with it, too. "She is in love with her new haircut!" the West Hollywood-based stylist raves. "I'm sure that we will maintain it for some time."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!