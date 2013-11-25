Kylie Jenner's new hair is bangin'! Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, debuted some freshly cut fringe at the 2013 American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Walking the red carpet with sister Kendall Jenner, 18, the 16-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked slim in a white, midriff-baring tank and black pants. Her new bangs skimmed her long eyelashes, and she wore the rest of hair in long waves that hung well past her shoulders.

"AMAs," the teen captioned an Instagram shot of herself en route to the awards show at L.A.'s Nokia Theatre.

Getting to rub elbows with the likes of Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, and Justin Timberlake is just one of the perks that comes with being a member of the famed Kardashian clan."I don't remember how it was before [I was famous], because I was 9 when this all started," Kylie told Us Weekly in a recent interview. "So it's kind of like I grew up into it. It's kind of like I don't know any different."

Which is not to say she takes it for granted. "It has brought me such great things," she added. "I'm so grateful for everything."

