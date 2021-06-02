Kylie Jenner Teases Kylie Baby Bath Products: Here’s What We Know

Adding to the empire! Kylie Jenner is shaking up the beauty industry once again with what appears to be a line of products for babies, including her 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

The 23-year-old mogul first filed a trademark for Kylie Baby in May 2019. The document, which was obtained by Us Weekly, covers an array of products, ranging from skin moisturizers and clothing to baby strollers and furniture.

Judging by Kylie’s Instagram on Wednesday, June 2, though, bath products might just be the first to drop. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sweet picture of her daughter looking cute-as-can-be in the tub.

And while Stormi’s curls were certainly obsession-worthy, it was the caption that caught Stylish’s attention. “Bath time with @kyliebaby,” the reality star wrote. Jenner also tagged @kyliebaby in the photo.

Head over to the account, and it becomes clear that Kylie has something in the works. The page is already verified and has raked up a casual 311,000 followers, including momager Kris Jenner.

As of now, the account isn’t following any other accounts and has yet to post any photos or official teasers.

But, a lack of action hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about the star’s newest venture — the comments section was out of control.

Of course, many comments were about Stormi’s undeniable cuteness. “The best little face and curls,” friend Khadijah Haqq McCray wrote. Jenner’s best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, also expressed her love. She said, “ARE YOU KIDDING 😍😍😍cutest lil girl.”

Others couldn’t contain their excitement about the upcoming baby line. “KYLIE BABY IS COMING,” a fan excitedly wrote. Another added: “Kylie Baby skincare coming soon.”

While the ins and outs of the collection remain under wraps, the expansive trademark leaves tons of options open. Could it be that baby shampoo and conditioner is in on the agenda? It’s a possibility. What about diaper rash ointment? Only time will tell!

Regardless of the exact products in the line, one thing is for sure: this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. She’s successfully launched both Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

In fact, beauty businesses seem to run in the family. Sister Kim Kardashian launched KKW Beauty back in 2017 and filed for a skincare trademark, for a company called “SKKN by Kim,” in April 2021.

Kris has also opened up about her intentions to join the space. In February 2021 she filed a trademark for an anti-aging skincare line. Then in March, she confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that she’s had a complete collection formulated for “about four or five” years.