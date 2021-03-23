It’s Official! Kris Jenner Has a Skincare Line Ready to Launch

Keeping up with Kris Jenner! The 65-year-old momager has confirmed that she will be entering the beauty space in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal from March 23. And get this: Her line has been in the works for quite some time.

“About four or five years ago, I decided to formulate a skincare line … I had some samples made up. So I do have a skincare line that I love that’s ready to go.”

Even though there’s a complete Kris Jenner-approved routine sitting somewhere in a Calabasas beauty closet, the collection may not hit shelves for a while. Like everything the mogul does in life, her launch will be strategic and happen “when the time is right, a year from now, maybe two.”

With daughters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian major forces in the makeup and skincare industry with Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin and KKW Beauty respectively, it was up in the air exactly how Jenner would carve her own spot out in the space.

But according the interview with the outlet, it seems as though she’ll enter the anti-aging sect of skincare. “I think it’s really important for older women to realize that if they just take care of their skin, it’s not complicated … So, I just did something that emulates exactly what my daily routine is. That will be my line,” Jenner tells The Wall Street Journal.

She adds: “I’m obsessed with my skin and have always taken really good care of it. I had my first facial when I was a very young girl and just never stopped, really. It was always a priority.”

Buzz about a potential Kris Jenner skincare line started back in February 2021. According to documents obtained by E! News, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star trademarked Kris Jenner Beauty, Kris Jenner Skin and Kris Jenner Skincare.

In the filing, Jenner noted that the brand could potentially include skincare, cosmetics, falsies, fragrances, hair care and nail care.

What remains unclear however is if the businesswoman will partner with beauty conglomerate Coty Inc. for her brand. The beauty powerhouse has a 51 percent stake in Kylie Cosmetics as well as a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty.

Coty also named Jenner the chief executive officer of Kylie Cosmetics in April 2020.

Until she launches her own namesake brand, Jenner will stay busy managing her children’s many companies. She also announced a partnership with friend Chrissy Teigen on March 22. The two will be launching Safely, a line of plant powered cleaning products, on March 25.