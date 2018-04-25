First Kylie gives Us a major beauty collection cooked up with her uber glam eldest sister Kourtney, then she gives Us the secrets to how she uses the products. Because the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister, she has our glam backs.

The beauty guru took to her Instagram Story to demonstrate how she uses her Kourt x Kylie palette and other Kylie Cosmetics products (oh, and some KKW Concealing Kit goodies also make an cameo) to create a soft and sultry winged eye makeup. To start Kylie uses the Blue Palette which is filled with rich, warm shades including a terracotta and cocoa as well as a copper and true gold. Kylie explains that she loves doing a wing with the shade Bible because it’s a super rich brown (she later explains that she uses powder for a less dramatic look).

After using the warm bronzey-cooper hue on her lid and blending out with the orangey-brown, Kylie broke down the steps to her winged liner. She starts at the middle of the eye and creates the top line of the wing oh-so-slightly extended from her lashline and subtly angled up. Then, the new mom connects the bottom part of the wing with a second line to create a negative space flick that she fills in with the powder.

After her liner and eyeshadow is applied, Kylie uses her own formulation of concealer under her eyes (she uses the shade Himalaya, which has pink tones, to cancel out dark circles.) Then she layers the hue called Gypsum on top for a brightening effect under the eye and down the nose and proceeds to bake the makeup on with her big sister’s baking powder in shade 2.

Next, she adds a generous helping of Salted Caramel Kylighter on her cheekbones.

Of course, no Kylie face beat would be complete without a major lip. First, the makeup pro used her Kylie Cosmetics Shade Minnie — but then she swapped her lip color to use the Maliboo Lip Liner as a base, layering French Kiss from the Kourt collection on top.

Unfortunately, if you didn’t get your mitts on the launch yesterday, you will have to wait for the restock, which Kylie promised to update Us all on soon. Stay tuned!

