Kourtney Kardashian is living her best life — and she has never looked better. The mom of three and reality T.V. star stripped down and caught up with V Magazine about her debut collaboration collection with younger sister, Kylie, for her eponymous makeup line Kylie Cosmetics — and she even shared if she has plans to get in on the biz herself, as well as some of her favorite makeup goods these days.

First and foremost, the eldest Kardashian looks killer on her cover, rocking her new Kourtney x Kylie Cosmetics beauty products and nothing else. This, of course, is a big departure for Kourt whose vibe tends to be a bit more low key. “What I tend to prefer in my everyday style feels more natural and understated, but I love when I have the opportunity to play with makeup and have fun with it. I think this shoot, using my collab with Kylie, was the perfect situation to try some new stuff” she told V. “I’ve lately been in a mood to try more things with makeup and hair, and I personally have even more fun with it when I have a reason.”

Luckily, the fruits of her labor give tons of options: she and Kylie created three separate eyeshadow palettes with a lip to go with each — that’s options galore. Kourtney even explained that while there are a lot of neutrals in the collection, there are also a lot of shimmers so she can do “Kourtney” looks or do some fun pops of color too. “There’s a reddish color called “Mase” and a green shimmer color called “Matcha” that I could see myself and others doing a lot of different things with,” she explained.

But is there anything else coming from the eldest Kardashian in the beauty space? Yes and no. Kourt doesn’t mention her own brand of cosmetics, but she did confirm to the mag that she would love to continue to do more work with her sisters on their lines. As for her main focus: interior design. “I also love all different aspects of interiors, including interiors for children, and I would love to start working on developing something in that field,” she said.

That’s not all though — Kourtney also shared some of her current beauty essentials, including Elizabeth Ardens eight-hour cream, which she suggests using on top of her Kourtney x Kylie eyeshadows to make them glossier. Another essential: “I live for Oxygenetix foundation. The same person doesn’t do my foundation everyday so there are so many foundations being used on my skin, which can be very sensitive, and my dermatologist recommended this one so now everyone that does my makeup has it as part of their kit.”

For more details on what’s to come from Kourtney, check out her interview with V Magazine.

