Kylie Jenner has been showing her crown some extra love! The reality star revealed she’s on a “hair health journey.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a video via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 10, during which she showed off her natural tresses. “Over a year into hair health journey and this is how we’re doing,” the California native wrote over the clip. In the video, Jenner is seen combing her fingers through her thick black mane that stops just below her shoulders. The TV personality’s hair looked shiny and bouncy as she posed in front of a mirror, wearing nothing but a seamless black bra.

Jenner first revealed her locks sans extensions or wigs in 2020 during an Instagram Live with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. “This is actually the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” she said of her strands, which were cut into a short bob at the time. “This is such a good time to take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes,” Jenner said of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She officially embarked on the trek for healthy tresses the following year. “So, I’m officially going on my hair health journey,” Jenner said in a video shared on her Instagram Story in August 2021. “I’m really thrilled about it. I just am always bleaching my hair. I never give it a break, so now that I’m back to my natural color, I am going to start this journey.”

Through the years, the beauty mogul has had a lot of fun experimenting with her locks. She’s rocked bright pink wigs, platinum blonde hair extensions and Rapunzel-like weaves that have come in blue, purple, pink and even green.

The Kardashians star opened up about her obsession with switching up her style in a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue.

“I’ve just had this addiction to changing my hair. It makes me feel like a new person,” she explained. “I love feeling different, and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way. It’s hard for me to go back to styles I’ve worn before; I don’t always like my normal short, black hair. That look makes me feel like I’m going back in time. It’s like I’m going back to that moment a year ago and I just don’t want to be in that space.”