Kylie Jenner just upped the ante on the Kardashian-Jenner closet game. Jenner, 18, revealed on Snapchat on Tuesday, August 2, that she has an entire room dedicated to her rainbow collection of wigs. Not even her big sister Khloé Kardashian, who is a self-professed neat freak and has an entire closet for her activewear, can top that.

The snap featured 19 styles of varying hues, including neon green, coral, tie-dye, navy and her signature black. The section of her "glam room" also features her gray ombré wig and her blonde wig from her birthday celebrations last year.

Her interest in the faux hair pieces began with a need for change. "I first dyed my hair when I was 16. I dyed it blue, and I never even asked my mom. After that, I've just had this addiction to changing my hair," Jenner, who also has an extension line, Kylie Hair Kouture, revealed on her website in September 2015. "It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different, and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way."

Jenner's aversion to repeating a look might be the reason her closet is chock-full of options. "It's hard for me to go back to different styles I've worn before; I don't always like my normal short, black hair. That look makes me feel like I'm going back in time. It's like I'm going back to that moment a year ago and I just don't want to be in that space,” she wrote.

The frequent hair makeovers have had a positive impact on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's life. "Constantly changing up my style makes me feel creative and it helps me with my confidence. If any of you are going through something in your life and you want a change, experiment with your hair — it's so much fun and you'll feel totally liberated. It just makes me feel so good about myself," she said. "Always own your own style and your own judgement and people will support you."

