In a new video posted to her website, Khloé Kardashian shows off her extensive collection of athletic attire, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 31, keeps insanely organized.

"Most people probably don't have a fitness closet, but, you know what?" she says in the clip, via KhloeWithaK.com, "I don't have a husband, so I have an extra closet!"

She meticulously orders shirts by color, from white through ROYGBIV to black, and even hangs leggings by length as well as hue.

The reason to keep everything so perfect? "This is one of my favorite rooms of my house," she explains. "This closet is my fitspo, and every time I walk by I'm like, 'Okay. Motivated. Should get my ass in the gym.'"

The Strong Looks Better Naked author's closet even has a jewelry case to display her activewear odds and ends. “Khloé loves the glass case display for her accessories,” Lisa Adams, CEO and designer of LA Closet Design, explained in Self magazine's July issue, where pics of the closet were first published. “It’s a suede-lined shelf that displays head and wrist bands, sunglasses, hair ties, and more. I added LED lighting so the case lights up with the flip of a switch — these items get lost and disorganized in drawers, so I wanted to make sure they were beautifully displayed.”

What do you think of Khloé's workout motivation?

