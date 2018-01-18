Never one to shy away from a bold look, Lady Gaga was spotted in Milan on Thursday, January 18, wearing a straight-off-the-runway gown and coat made of goat fur — yes, goat fur — from Italian designer Francesco Scognamiglio’s fall 2017 collection that can only be described as dramatic. The show-stopping outfit cost over $10,000.

Lady Gaga’s Bassist Jonny Goood Dishes on Joanne Tour, Upcoming Vegas Residency and More!

The Grammy-winner is in Milan for the European leg of her Joanne World Tour and stepped out in the floor-length flesh-colored gown with white detailing down the front and fluttery sleeves. It is no longer available to purchase, but it once retailed on modaoperandi.com for $4,160.

She topped off the girlie gown with the head-turning oversized nude goat fur jacket that has maroon accents for added dimension. Like the dress, the shaggy jacket is sold-out, but it was once priced at $6,400.

Pulling off the daring ensemble like only she can, Gaga complimented the glam outfit with platinum bangs and her hair pulled back. Her striking makeup look included porcelain skin, heavy black liner and a red pout.

Lady Gaga Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring During Bikini Beach Photo Shoot

Such formal attire would typically be reserved for a black-tie affair, but, knowing Gaga, she is just as likely to be headed out for a major event as she is for a slice of pizza. This is, after all, the woman who wore a meat dress to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards — this woman is always finding ways to surprise us.

Lady Gaga Shared an Adorable Moment With Her Two New Horses

Never one to shy away from a bold look, we appreciate the songstress’ daring style, but we can’t help but think the edgy coat would look equally cool (and much more wearable) paired with boyfriend jeans, a concert tee and booties.

Needless to say, those of us not named Lady Gaga probably won’t find ourselves owning a $6,400 coat, but, hey, a girl can dream.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!