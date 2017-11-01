A fantasy come true! Lais Ribeiro is the lucky model who will wear the coveted Fantasy Bra during the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Riberio has walked in the annual show five times before, but this will be her first time wearing the pricey bra, which features more than 600 carats of bling this year. Her reaction was caught on camera, and the Brazilian born model burst into happy tears when she found out she scored the Fantasy Bra during a fitting.

“Did you see my face?” the 27-year-old single mom asks through tears in the reveal video. “I can’t even — I’m like, shaking!”

The Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra was designed exclusively for Victoria’s Secret by jeweler Mouawad. The statement bra took nearly 350 hours to make and features almost 600 gems, including diamonds, yellow sapphires and blue topaz in 18 karat gold, all set by hand on a Dream Angel Demi Bra.

Riberio just became an Angel last year, and told Us how thrilled she was to get her wings at the time. “”Anything I’ll say will completely downplay how incredibly excited and honored I am to be representing this iconic brand,” the model told Us Weekly. “It truly is a dream come true!”

“VS has supported me from the beginning. They have instilled confidence, hope, and a strong business sense,” she explained. “When you work this closely with a brand you get a chance to understand a completely different side of the business; it’s inspired me to look at my opportunity differently.”

Previous VS Angels who have rocked the Fantasy Bra include Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Gisele Bundchen, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks.

The 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show takes place in Shanghai this year. See Riberio’s first catwalk in the Fantasy Bra when the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs November 28th at 10/9c PM on CBS.

