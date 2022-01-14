Scaling it back! Lala Kent may have been aboard the filler and Botox train once upon a time, but the 31-year-old reality star revealed that she hasn’t been injected in nearly three years. In fact, the last time she had work done was just before Vanderpump Rules season 8.

“I was freshly injected. Oh my god, I was such a vibe — loved every part of my face,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder recalled on the Thursday, January 13, episode of “Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald.” “But this season is the one that everyone is telling me, ‘You look really great,’ which is great to hear. It’s because I haven’t been injected since before we started filming season 8 of Vanderpump Rules which was almost three years ago.”

While Kent has had her reasons for scaling back (including the fact that she was pregnant with daughter Ocean), she did commit to her fair share of injectables years ago.

“There have been times that I’ve overdone my face,” she confessed, noting that it took a minute to perfect “the craft of what Lala needs in her face.” “I was getting Botox in the forehead, but not above the brows anymore because I already have a high arch. I got filler in the cheeks, jaw and chin. Then, I would get a little lip injection.”

Forgoing her visits to the dermatologist hasn’t been without an adjustment period though. “I do look in the mirror and go, ‘What is this? Why is my face moving?” she joked to Heather McDonald.

Kent isn’t the only Bravolebrity to scale back the work she had done. Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein recently opened up about her decision to remove nearly 60 percent of her filler after seeing herself on screen.

“I definitely had an addiction [to filler],” the 39-year-old reality star said on a January 2022 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Watching the show, I saw it and I was horrified.”

Hochstein, who is married to a plastic surgeon, went on to say that such a great accessibility to injectables is likely what fueled her “addiction.” “I can do whatever I want, so I did and it was a huge mistake.”

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador underwent a similar experience ahead of the season 15 reunion. The reality star tested out a new natural filler and had a bad experience. Following the reunion — and the negative comments about her appearance — she decided to dissolve her filler and help her “look like herself again.”