If you got it — well, you know what to do! Lea Michele flaunted her incredibly toned bikini body via Instagram on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

Posing on the Hawaiian island of Maui, the Glee alum, 29, showcased the fruits of her dedication to SoulCycle in a strapless black bikini top and teeny tangerine bottoms. Beating the heat, she also tied her long brunette tresses — freshly highlighted for the summer — into a topknot.

Michele captioned the snap with a bikini emoji and followed it up with a Boomerang gif featuring her lithe frame lounging on a hammock. She captioned the vid, "HANG TIME."

HANG TIME // ✌?️ A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 30, 2016 at 4:01pm PDT

Of course, the Scream Queens actress had more than one swim ensemble to rock through the weekend. After showing off her rock-hard abs, she covered them up in a comparatively modest — though equally sizzling — studded black one-piece with a scoop neckline.

Michele revealed that when it comes to maintaining her body, it's about getting out of the gym. "I'm really close with Becca [Tobin], who was on Glee with me, and we go hiking all the time," she told Women's Health in 2015. "I hike on trails about four times a week; I love being outside."

