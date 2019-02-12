Lena Headey has no time for Internet trolls. The Game of Thrones actress clapped back at people who wrote nasty comments on her no-makeup Instagram Video on February 11.

After what seemed to be a long day of traveling, the Brit posted a video to her Instagram feed, expressing her relief to “finally” be on the plane home. With her wavy hair down she is rocking a totally makeup-free face in the video as she talks about her trip and her latest film Fighting With My Family.

Kim Kardashian Sounds Off on Critics Who Called Her Psoriasis Flare-Up a ‘Bad Skin Day’

Some people (well, a lot) loved her authenticity, writing comments like “natural beauty,” or “You are an amazing woman.” Many comments were along the lines of, “You look more beautiful without make up then most people do with it on.” However, between all of her praise for posting a video without any makeup, a few people felt the need to leave some nasty comments about her appearance.

But the actress was quick to shut them down, as she, like Cersei, will feel no shame. And she did so not by just writing a quippy comment back. No, no, no — that would be much too meek for the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Instead, she took a screenshot of a caption that read, “don’t record yourself without makeup again please,” and posted it to her feed just four hours after the initial video.

“I shall continue to no wear makeup,” she wrote in the caption before finishing off with the NSFW kicker, “Go f–k yourself.”

This is not the first — and unfortunately probably not the last — time a celebrity has faced criticism when showing off her natural beauty. But anyone who dares to call Headey’s bare-face moments into question from here has been put on notice.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!