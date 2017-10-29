Leslie Grossman: What’s in My Bag?

A self-described Real Housewives “historian,” Leslie Grossman is dedicated to the Bravo franchise. Not only has she seen “every episode,” the star of FX’s American Horror Story: Cult (Tuesdays, 10 p.m.) totes her iPhone in a Redbubble case bearing Luann de Lesseps’ likeness.

10 Once-Great TV Shows That Went Downhill

The 45-year-old mom shares the rest of her faves with Us.

Super Saver

“I always have to have a Bed Bath & Beyond 20 percent–off coupon on me at all times, because you never know.”

Her Traffic Jam

“Nurse Jamie’s Uplift Beauty Roller is the perfect thing to have when you’re sitting in a car in traffic. You just roll it on your face and it feels like a mini massage.”

TV's Most Shocking Deaths: Major On-Screen Moments From Television Shows

Mom to the Rescue

“In case of an emergency, I carry a handful of YumEarth’s organic lollipops in my bag for my daughter. If she’s running errands with me and it’s one line too many, I just pull one out.”

No Radio Silence

“My obsession on my phone is the Sirius XM app. It saves my life. I am a huge Howard Stern fan. I can’t miss a day.”

Scariest Horror Movie Villains of All Time

Lucky Charm

“My grandmother always put a penny in my bag. I don’t know if it was an old-fashioned thing or a good-luck thing, so I save all the pennies she put in my bag. When I get a new one, I always move the penny over.”

What else is inside Grossman’s bag? A monogrammed Louis Vuitton Zippy Wallet with a pink inside; a monogrammed Louis Vuitton Cosmetic Pouch; an iPhone 7 Plus in Rose Gold; a J. Crew Packable Straw Hat; black Tom Ford Anoushka sunglasses; a Revlon Kiss Balm in Crisp Apple; an IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye concealer; a Beauty Blender Blotterazzi, a bottle of Skinceuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense with SPF 50; a tube of Rodin Crema; a Rosebud Salve in strawberry; a Menchie’s frozen yogurt card; a box braid lanyard keychain; a Wet Brush; black hair ties; a FuelRod; Band-Aids; a tube of Neosporin; five packets of Emergen-C; a pen from the Four Season Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara; a pack of Ice Cubes Peppermint Gum; Glide Pro Health dental floss; Rubis Stainless Steel Tweezers and a bottle of Purell.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!