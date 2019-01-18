Beautiful as ever! Life Below Zero star Sue Aiken has never looked better nearly 11 years after surviving a brutal bear attack.

The Kavik River Camp owner flaunted her fresh new look at the show’s 100th episode premiere party on Thursday, January 17, and her glam team is opening up to Us Weekly exclusively about their process.

“Getting to transform a woman who has faced so many hardships and adversity in life, smiling and with positive attitude all the way! Within her first five minutes, I completely fell in love with her spirit and decided to guide her through the jungles of Beverly Hills,” celebrity fashion stylist Adeel Khan tells Us of working with Aiken, 55. “Took her for her first mani/pedi, booked stellar makeup artist Julianne Kaye, with hair being done at Kim Vō and [my’s] salon, the Kim Vo Salon in Beverly Hills. Then took her to each and every store on Rodeo Drive until we found a dress that lit up her eyes.”

Khan notes that Aiken “wanted a look that was ultra feminine and that was flattering and made her feel like a princess” and a Prada gown from the fashion house’s 2019 resort collection did the trick.

Hair extension expert Tae Spriggs then gave Aiken long brunette locks that left her feeling fabulous. The reality star tells Us that her makeover helped her regain her confidence and feel amazing in the skin she’s in.

“This makeover represents the core of my life in not only making over the clothing, transforming the shell, but the woman, the hair and the burgeoning butterfly within,” Aiken dishes to Us. “Don’t get me wrong. I can still shoot straight and hit the target I choose, but now I know how to do it with style, class, looks and Prada.

Life Below Zero airs on National Geographic Tuesdays at 6 p.m. ET.

