Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Stylish

Lily In Paris! Get Lily Collins’ $3,400 Floral Pants Look for Just $33

By
Lily Collins at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024.
Lily Collins at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024.

Lily Collins is no stranger to Paris; she’s undoubtedly perfected French fashion.

The Emily in Paris star returned to France for Fashion Week, attending the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday, February 27. She wore a pair of $3,400 black silk pants by the brand, featuring an allover floral design and a wide-leg silhouette. She also added on a black tuxedo vest and jacket, baring her midriff.

We fell in love with Collins’ pants, but we weren’t quite as enamored with the price. There’s very little stock left anyway! And that’s OK — we can still nail this vibe. We just need a similar pair of pants from Amazon!

Lily Collins at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024.
Lily Collins at the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week on February 27, 2024.
See it!

Get the Angerella Wide-Leg Floral Pants for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 28, 2024, but are subject to change.

These wide-leg pants obviously caught our eye due to their floral silhouette pattern on a black backdrop, but they impressed Us with more than just their similarity to Collins’ designer pair. One thing we really love is how they have a button accent in front but a stretchy elastic band in back for comfort!

Even if fashion week isn’t quite on your calendar, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to wear these pants this spring and beyond. We love it with a knotted tank top, as seen on the Amazon model, but it would also be perfect with a silky short-sleeve button-up. These are just two of countless ideas to get you started!

Angerella Wide-Leg Floral Pants

Angerella Wide-Leg Floral Pants

$33
See it!

Want to see some other options we spotted on our search to make sure you’re choosing the best pair for you? We totally get that. You can browse through seven other options that impressed Us below!

Shop more floral pants we love:

Qianxizhan Wide-Leg Pants

Qianxizhan Wide-Leg Pants

$27
See it!
Angerella Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants

Angerella Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants

$33
See it!
Always Casual Flare Pants

Always Casual Flare Pants

$18
See it!

Not quite your style? Explore more pants here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Lily Collins

