Lily James is a new woman! The actress transformed into a gothic goddess in an ad for Versace, and she’s nearly unrecognizable.

Posing with the label’s new Greca Goddess bag in the campaign — shared via Instagram on Tuesday, July 12 — James, 33, ditched her signature blonde tresses for a jet-black mane complete with blunt bangs. To complement the look, the Cinderella star was styled in latex gloves, a corset dress and gold jewelry. For her glam, James rocked a dark lip and bleached eyebrows.

“Thank you @donatella_versace for setting me free with your Greca Goddess bag. In Italy. In @Versace. I live for this. Love you,” the U.K. native wrote alongside the promotional shot on Instagram.

Donatella Versace gushed over James’ modeling skills, sharing a campaign image of the star in a figure-hugging red dress: “Lily James stars in my new campaign launching on @versace tomorrow ✨ @lilyjamesofficial you are so incredibly talented and beautiful. I can’t wait for everyone to see you shine in these images. 💕💕💕”

The designer later shared behind-the-scenes moments from the shoot on Instagram, captioning the carousel: “When @lilyjamesofficial got in front of the camera she transformed!”

Donatella, 67, continued: “Wearing the collection unlocked her own personal attitude and she took on a new energy and power. That’s exactly how you should feel when wearing Versace! Here are some behind-the-scenes images from when we shot the campaign in the most incredible location in Rome. 🇮🇹✨”

Transforming is clearly something James is good at as the actress received her first-ever Emmy nomination for her metamorphosis into Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy. James is up Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series. The show received ten total nominations, including a nod for Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee.

Achieving doppelgänger status with Anderson, 55, was no easy feat. It took nearly four hours in the glam chair every day, a lineup of wigs, prosthetics and even fake eyebrows.

Making sure that James’ facial structure mirrored that of Anderson’s was key. Makeup department head David Williams told Harper’s Bazaar in a February 1 interview that recreating the Baywatch star’s look required the use of a prosthetic forehead to “widen the distance between James’ brows and hairline.”

The other trick was to thin and arch James’ eyebrows to perfection. To do this, lace eyebrows were applied to the prosthetic forehead. “We went through approximately 65 to 70 foreheads throughout shooting,” Williams told Harper’s Bazaar.

The series follows the former couple as they make a honeymoon sex tape that is stolen and leaked to the public in 1996.

Of playing Anderson, James told Entertainment Tonight in March that the role was a “huge responsibility.”

“It’s always such a huge responsibility to play someone, a real person, particularly with Pam, she’s such an icon, I really love her, and I wanted to try and do her justice and try and capture her spirit and really explore what happened at that time and how she was treated and how things have changed, or not changed,” James told the outlet.

