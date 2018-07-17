Lily James’ star is burning bright — especially when it comes to her style. The actress has been on the scene for a few years now, but ever since she stole our hearts starring in Cinderella, she’s become more and more of a red carpet regular. And with regular appearances came the refining of her bombshell style: James flaunts her curves in the most feminine of frocks, favoring classic lines and screen siren cuts to make a major statement.

And now that she’s promoting her latest flick, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, James is making stops worldwide reminding us that she is, in fact, a Disney princess come to life with her girly, yet ultra sophisticated taste reminiscent of the stars in the golden age of Hollywood. See her best fashion moments here!