



Lindsay Lohan never fails to keep Us entertained on the ‘gram. For example, there was the time she went totally nude on her 33rd birthday or when she just deleted everything on her feed in pursuit of a new beginning in 2017. On Thursday, August 8, the actress surprised us yet again when she gave her 7.8 million followers a taste of what she would be like as a beauty influencer.

Lohan recently joined The Masked Singer Australia as a judge (on top of her many other priorities) and apparently she wears some “crazy mascara” for filming. After getting home from a day on set, she decided to take to her Instagram Story to show her fans how she takes off that hard-to-remove mascara formula. She even added the hashtag #TakeITOFF to her story to draw in more curious viewers.

Using a jar of organic coconut oil, the actress rubs the contents all over her face and then grabs a damp towel to get the rest of the job done. As she uses a towel to remove the rest, her hand holding up the camera visibly shakes, making it clear that this is Lohan’s first beauty influencer debut. “I’m not used to doing this,” she laughed, making her struggle known.

The actress’ hack is by no means groundbreaking, but it’s fun to get a peek into her beauty routine. Lohan isn’t the only celebrity who trades makeup remover for the multipurpose grocery list staple. Chrissy Teigan, Emma Stone and Miranda Kerr are also big fans of the natural remover to quickly take off lots of makeup — and make skin super soft!

Back in 2018, Lohan told Wendy Williams in an interview that she was planning to release a makeup collection, which hasn’t yet arrived. But now that she’s made her beauty influencer debut on social media, anything is possible.

