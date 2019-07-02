Lindsay Lohan knew exactly what to wear to celebrate her birthday — her birthday suit, of course!

On Monday, July 1, the day before her 33rd birthday, the Mean Girls actress posted a completely nude selfie to her Instagram account. In the caption, she simply included two emojis: a pink bow and a birthday cake.

The star of the recently canceled MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which was shot at her club in Mykonos, Greece, sat on the ground in front of a mirror in the photo with her legs strategically crossed. The only items she seemed to be wearing were jewels: a cocktail ring, a band, three gold bangles and a pair of earrings.

But while her latest show was canceled — “perhaps not enough drama in my life for reality tv formula, as that’s not where I am in my life,” she told Us in a statement through a rep at the time — Lohan still has much to celebrate going into her next trip around the sun. As a source confirmed to Us Weekly in June, the Parent Trap star recently signed a new record deal to make her next album. “Lindsay is really excited to be working on new music,” the source told Us. “It’s been a minute since she’s been in the studio, but she got right back into the recording process and has been putting in a lot of time.”

On the eve of her birthday, Lohan also posted a video to her Instagram account of herself dancing. Shot at sunset, the video features the star wearing a white button-down shirt and no pants or shoes while she performs moves against a wall in front of the ocean. She appears much more skilled than in the #DoTheLilo video of her dancing in Mykonos that went viral last summer.

