Lindsay Lohan is living her best life. The Parent Trap star couldn’t help but get in on the fun after a video of her dancing in Mykonos, Greece, went viral.

The 32-year-old actress reposted a video from an onlooker who caught her jamming out in a one-piece silver outfit, flipping her iconic red hair back and forth. Lohan captioned the video on Monday, September 3, “#DoTheLilo” alongside dancer emojis.

A video posted by Instagram user @heyitsneilwang quickly went viral on Friday, August 31, when the clip of Lohan doing the spirited routine surfaced thanks to a vacationer at her Lohan Beach House Mykonos hot spot.

As the clip made the rounds on social media, celebrities got in on the action, trying to recreate the dance to the best of their abilities.

Busy Philipps, for one, tried to get down with the Lilo alongside a video of herself and pal Kelly Oxford rocking out in a kitchen. “@kellyoxford and I are trying our best to give you full Mykonos Lohan this Friday night,” she wrote. “Honestly, it’s weirdly harder to nail than it seemed. Respect. 👊🏻 (if you do it, we want to see! tag us!❤️)”

And Philipps’ famous friends gushed over the fun in the comments section. “For the love of god can I come over,” Chrissy Teigen commented. “You kill me,” Jenna Dewan added.

However, things didn’t seem to work out so flawlessly for Selma Blair who quipped, “I tumbled while trying.”

It didn’t take long for Lohan’s new signature dance moves to take off. Instagram users had a field day getting their #Lilo on.

A pair of men added a clip of their recreation captioning it: “This is how you throw a party in #Mykonos bitch. #lindsaylohanchallenge #mykonoschallenge #mykolochallenge #lindsaylohan #busyphillips #kellyoxford @davevillanova – Can someone tell us this remix though?”

Another user enlisted the help of his four-legged friend to get the best shot. “Cosmo The Dog stars as Lindsay Lohan #lindsaylohanchallenge @andyspanky88 @theanvu”

An account called Saint Hoax opted to mesh Lohan’s latest dance into a video from a scene in Mean Girls where the actress’ character dances to a Christmas tune. “You’re doing amazing sweetie,” the hilarious post was captioned.

Other clips of Lohan getting down in Mykonos have since surfaced on social media, including one where she sings along to Madonna’s “Vogue” and another that shows her busting out some moves to her own 2004 hit “Rumors.”

