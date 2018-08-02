Mark your calendars! Mean Girls, Miss Congeniality and more beloved films have earned special recognition by creating their own holidays.

October 3 will go down in movie history as the day Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) informed Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) of the date. Two weeks later, the duo infamously discussed the stormy weather.

Who can forget March 24, when five teenagers came together despite their differences during an ordinary day of detention in 1985’s The Breakfast Club.

Then there is April 15, when Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) faced their fate as the Titanic struck an iceberg.

Later that month, Miss Congeniality’s Cheryl Frasier (Heather Burns) marked her favorite date. “I would have to say April 25. It’s not too cold,” she famously said, misinterpreting the question. “All you need is a light jacket.”

Equally exciting, Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) finally stopped running on September 19 after three years, two months and 14 days. The next month, on October 21, 2015, in another movie universe, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) time traveled forward in time in Back to the Future II.

The month of May is also full of legendary cinematic moments. Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his classmates at Hogwarts finally beat Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fieness) on May 2. On May 5, Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) would interview Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan), thereby starting a treacherous romance spanning across the Fifty Shades of Grey series.

Watch the full video above to see more iconic dates from movies like (500) Days of Summer and 13 Going on 30!

