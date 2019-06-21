Ready for “Rumors” 2.0? Lindsay Lohan has signed a new record deal, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The actress, 32, reunited with music executive Tommy Mottola’s Casablanca Records, the label behind her 2004 debut, Speak, and her 2005 sophomore album, A Little More Personal (Raw).

“Lindsay is really excited to be working on new music,” the source tells Us. “It’s been a minute since she’s been in the studio, but she got right back into the recording process and has been putting in a lot of time.”

Lohan is working with “a small team of producers and songwriters,” according to the source, and she has “already finished a few songs” for an upcoming project.

“She’s eager to release something and would like to very soon,” the source tells Us.

Page Six, which broke the news, reported that the Mean Girls star is also recording music for soundtracks.

Lohan released Speak in December 2004 to generally positive reviews. The pop-rock album peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The following December, she released her second disc, which featured the single “Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)” and only reached No. 20 on the Billboard chart.

The former child star’s return to the music business comes after her MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, was canceled after just one season. She told Us in a statement on Wednesday, June 19, that the series “was moving into a new direction … perhaps not enough drama in my life for reality TV formula.” A source, however, told Us that “there were creative differences.”

Lohan’s beachside club in Mykonos, Greece, where the show was filmed, has also shut down. She told Us that she now plans to open a location in Athens, adding, “It’s all positive.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Lohan’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!