Lindsay Price: What’s in My Bag?

Lindsay Price is going back to her roots. As the daughter of a Korean orphan, the mom to Hudson, 6, and Emerson, 3 — who she shares with husband Curtis Stone — has been studying Battle Hymn of the Tiger Mother by Amy Chua about Eastern parenting. “I’ve been curious since we don’t have ties to our culture,” she says.

The star of ABC’s Splitting Up Together opens up to Us Weekly about what she keeps in her kid-friendly Mara Carrizo Scalise tote!

Do sweat it

“I have a card for the Shape House. It’s a place where you can burn 600 calories by just lying there. [The sauna] is part of a whole detox thing I’ve been trying to do.”

Little Einsteins

“I have a VTech KidiBuzz for my sons if we’re stuck in traffic. They can play some math and educational type games on there. I don’t let my kids use my iPhone or iPads.”

Sweet Ride

“My sons will give me a Hot Wheels car that I can hold onto and be reminded of them. And I’ll give them a hair pin so they can hold onto something and be reminded of me too.”

Au Naturel

“Sakara has a Youth + Beauty tea with 14 beautifying herbs. I figure, if I can get more beautiful while drinking tea, why not!”

In The Mist

“I’ve been using the Epicuren Colostrum Hydrating Mist. I use it on all my flights. It’s pretty much the elixir of life.”

What else is inside Price’s bag? A Mara Carrizo Scalise leopard print wallet; a rose gold iPhone 7 Plus in a clear case; a monogrammed Cuyana Leather Travel Case in soft rose; a Jane Iredale PurePressed Base Mineral Foundation; a Cle De Peau Beaute Concealer; a Giorgio Armani Ecstasy Lacquer Liquid Lipstick in 401; a Tata Harper Be Smitten Tinted Lip Treatment; a travel-size Oribe Thick Dry Finishing Spray; an Amex; a Kidspace Children’s Museum card; a Costco card; a Target card; a GAP card; a Caruso VIP card; a Toys R Us card; a Billy Beez card; keys attached to a Cardio Barre key tag; a Sakara Energy Bar; a Sakara Detox Bar; Sakara Beauty Chocolates; twigs and rocks; four sea shells; dried flowers; a banana; an apple; Altoids; Benadryl; crayons; a notebook; a theater stub for School of Rock on Broadway and two old movie tickets.

Check out Splitting Up Together on ABC on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

