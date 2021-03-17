There’s no doubt that Lindsey Vonn is a stylish skier, but the former Olympian wants everyone to know that makeup and filters in glam shots are just for show. ‘True beauty’ comes from within.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram on March 16 to share her thoughts with her 2.1 million followers. In the post, Vonn placed a side-by-side photo of herself. On the left, she’s in full glam, complete with contour, a snatched ponytail and a smoky eye. On the right, she’s embracing her natural beauty in a fresh-faced photo, wearing sweats and her hair styled in a bun.

“Same person, same day… all that changed was makeup. I love getting glammed up when I have photoshoots and events, but underneath Im still the same person with the same feelings and things I’m going through,” she captioned the post.

Vonn adds: “In the world of IG filters and makeup hacks, I always remind myself that true beauty is the character your bring to every room … everything else washes off! ♥️”

The post, which has since received more than 80,000 likes, resonated with fellow athletes and fan alike. Olympic skier Laurenne Ross commented, “Love you Linds ❤️ glammed up and not!!!” Monica Aksamit, a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist, said, “Preach!!!”

Fans who look up to Vonn also gave their stamp of approval for the natural beauty. One chimed in with, “Natural beauty in every sense. Good for you for trusting and following your instincts.” Another added: “👏🙌👏 You are equally as beautiful in both photos!!”

The World Cup champion later took to Instagram Stories to drive home her message. She posted yet another side-by-side photo, this time with the same glam image next to a snap of her on the slopes, clad in a pink tie-dye ski jacket and helmet.

Vonn added a poll to the picture, promoting people to vote for the look they preferred. As for the results? People were split 30 to 70, in favor of the chic ski look.

The Minnesota native also knows though that ‘true beauty’ and a makeup-free face aren’t mutually exclusive. To prove that very point, she also shared a snap of what she aptly calls “the combo.”

In the picture, Vonn is wearing her ski jacket and classic red bull beanie, but she also has a bit of makeup on too. She went with a soft glam look, adding lip gloss, lashes, eyeliner and a bit of foundation to her face.