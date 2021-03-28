Lisa Vanderpump: What’s in My Bag?

Lisa Vanderpump’s Chanel backpack is perfect on the go, even if it is only for a quick visit to Sur. “It’s a backpack because I haven’t been going anywhere very posh lately and I can stick it on my back,” reveals the 60-year-old restaurateur.

The only thing missing? A driver’s license possibly. “I just have a debit card and my driving license, which I don’t know where it is, which is really scary,” adds The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum.

Vanderpump shares more of what’s inside her Chanel backup with Us Weekly.

The Calming Go-To

“I always have PG Tips English tea bags. It’s, like, a builder’s tea in England, but it’s the best tea bag. So, if someone asks if I would like some tea I can say, here is my tea bag!”

The Gift That Keeps on Giving

“This [Estée Lauder Makeup Compact] was a gift and I love this. I probably need some powder now.”

A Sweet Treat

“Cadbury Chocolate Bar. I eat a bar of this every day. I love it. I’m obsessed. If I can’t get that I’m really grumpy.”

Picture Perfect Finish

“The Hourglass lip gloss is very nice. I love it and I’m addicted to that. I eat so much of this stuff. I swear. I literally could eat a whole tube in a week”

Surprise Membership

“I do have a Costco card because I did a wine signing there. I was so impressed with that Costco, it was the first time I ever went in there and I loved it.”

The Bravo star also revealed that her wallet is missing something major: “I don’t even have a credit card because I would never pay the bill.”

What else is inside Vanderpump’s bag? Apple headphones, OUAI Finishing Crème and a matching Chanel wallet.